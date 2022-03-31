Calm and mild, light showers late Saturday in Calgary

UPDATE: The singular adjustment is more of a mental one at this time - the amount of rainfall expected for Saturday evening has dropped back, if slightly. We'll still face a couple of millimetres, and it should be widespread enough to provide similar totals across the prairies.

Calgary's high temperatures haven't taken strides from the morning forecast. While April 5th (Tuesday) is looking cooler, most indicators show another bump coming for Wednesday.

Well that wasn't so rough!

A few hours overnight pressed light precipitation in — both rain, and snow showers — but didn’t get a strong enough look to create accumulations. The current radar picture shows a few regions where up to five centimetres may fall by sunrise before this low moves on:

And before it does move along, portions of southern Alberta ran the risk of afternoon thundershowers yesterday. There's plenty of moisture, but the lack of heat seems to have inhibited that for now. The current wave of instability has produced a series of warnings related to wind, which will clear this afternoon.

WIND WARNING from Environment Canada: https://t.co/gUShKuBfCW #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/mzqfYxK7Ll

Locally, we trend toward "short article weather;" dry and benign conditions kick around for a couple of days. Today's westerly wind gusts will tip the scales at 40 km/h; in the days that follow, nothing of the sort develops.

We'll see sun-cloud mixes, with a slight chance for developing showers Saturday. Quite a few forecast models have verified that, with a few pointing toward widespread potential — that is to say, the farmers will be thankful for a touch of rain:

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tonight

Some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Today's weather photo is something else; Nancy sent it in from northwest Calgary, calling it a humpback whale in the Calgary sky – I see it.

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.