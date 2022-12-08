Calm conditions make for a mild Thursday in Calgary

The polar vortex will continue to swirl away through the territories, and gives way to a prairie ridge that gives us another little boost today. Out of the six o’clock hour, Calgary was already hovering just slightly below the freezing mark, which bodes well for a positive high on the day; plenty of sunshine will also help out.

However, gusts are something of a non-factor. That's the limiting factor for our Thursday.

In positive news further down the line – or, rather, not so much 'positive' as 'less negative' – the impact of the coming trough, previously slated to bring three to five centimetres of snow and negative double-digit highs, has lessened considerably.

The strength of the ridge we’re under is a bit too much for this setup to bear. As such, our temperatures will reflect that, and the ripple effect will roll right down the line. We may still see a scant centimetre Sunday, but that's the worst of it for now.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -12 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Wendy had a gorgeous view of Wednesday’s sunsets for our pic of the day:

@CTVStanfield December 7,2022 sunset. From Memorial Dr NW.

