Calm in Calgary with highs near freezing for the next 5 days

A calm Remembrance Day lies ahead. Our wind speed will be light, as there are no rapid or substantial shifts in temperature or pressure. Our sunshine will be variable, with a few clouds possible, and our temperature will be mild.

If you've had a pup scratching at the door for the past few days, this is the time to get them outdoors. The next few days will be punctuated by a rising jet, which will translate to temperatures within two degrees of the freezing mark for a consistent stretch. There's only a marginal chance for snow (Saturday morning), and it doesn't equate to more than a singular centimetre. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are variable, but if changes are afoot for the coming days, they’re in the positive sense. Warmer weather is ahead.

Considering our seasonal normal is between 4 C and 5 C right now, Calgary's standing average high of -6 C for the month of November is so far a polar opposite (pun intended) to October , which ended over five degrees above seasonal. We could use a break.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday – Remembrance Day

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: few clouds, low -9 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy, pm snow

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Today's pic is last night's pic of the day. I can't help it. Monica was in Woodlands, near Fish Creek Park, and produced this.

