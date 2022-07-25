Calmer weather week on the way in Windsor-Essex

After a collection of watches and warnings over the weekend, there are none in sight for Windsor-Essex as we start a new week.

Environment Canada is predicting some mid-week rain but that clears by the weekend.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.