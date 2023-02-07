Cambrian career fair packed with employers

Many sectors and businesses are experiencing labour shortages and that was evident in Sudbury on Tuesday.

A career fair at Cambrian College was a packed house.

Employers were there anxious to meet potential employees in person. Students who attended said they appreciated the opportunity to connect and network.

It's the first time in three years Cambrian College held its career fair in person. Officials said space sold out quickly with many employers looking to hire graduates and eager to meet them face-to-face.

There were even private interview suites on site for on-the-spot interviews.

"Networking with partners and employers can be nerve-wracking -- it can be scary," said Renee Scott, the director of marketing, recruitment and student success at Cambrian College.

“We have spent the last month also preparing our students with their resume, their networking skills, their cover letters. So getting them ready to take that next step in their career.”

Kate Keaney is a third-year business administration student who graduates in May. She said the career fair was a great way to network and make connections.

"Connected with the regional business centre as an aspiring entrepreneur who wants to open her own business one day,” said Keaney.

“I went and talked to them about how I can move forward in the community and about how I can really develop my business plan, which I am so excited about. So that has been amazing.”

Cambrian College recognized St. Joseph's Health Centre with its employer of distinction award for ongoing support providing student placements and hiring graduates.

"Eighty-five per cent of students who work with us definitely get hired on with us," said Tanya Anne Ball, the academic placement and partnership co-ordinator at St. Joseph's Health Centre.

“It's an excellent learning opportunity for them and also a trial for them to experience what it's like working at our sites.”

Officials at Cambrian said the career fair provided roughly 2,000 students the opportunity to connect with more than 110 employers across the province and other parts of Canada.