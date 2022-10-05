Cambrian College accepting new clients for its free dental clinic

Cambrian College in Sudbury is still offering a free dental clinic as a way to help both people in need and students in the dental hygiene program.

Dental hygiene students at Cambrian are offering a variety of services such as dental examinations, cleanings, and X-rays.

Officials at the school say it’s a great experience for those in the program.

“The students here in our clinic have a certain criteria that they have to meet,” said Angela Collin, with Cambrian College.

For example, they need experience with older and younger clients -- and everyone between.

"They get a whole diverse experience with the public … having different medical histories, and indications in that sense," Collin said.

“So, definitely it supports the students for private practice.”

The dental services at Cambrian College have been offered for decades, but there was always a small fee. Recently it has been offered free of charge for all clients.

Those with the program said there is definitely a need in the city.

“Here in our dental clinic we are fully booked for the month of October," she said.

"We are open to families, retired couples, anyone who is in need of dental preventative care. There’s definitely a need in the community for them to come in and seek our services here at Cambrian College."

Nicole Vizza has been taking advantage of the program since the age of six. She said it's a vital service.

“I come from a family of entrepreneurs and we didn’t exactly have the benefits that other families did while I was growing up," Vizza said.

"So I’ve been coming here and participating in this. It’s really awesome that the college offers services like this. It’s a crucial service to just get your teeth cleaned."

Even though the clinic is full for the remainder of the month, clients can book now for November and December.

For those interested in booking an appointment you can do so by sending an email here.