Cambrian College awarded for Indigenous education efforts

Cambrian College in Sudbury has been recognized for providing a learning environment that celebrates and respects Indigenous people.

The school was recently presented with the Colleges and Institutes Canada silver award for Indigenous Education Excellence.

Officials at Cambrian said Tuesday the school has taken many steps show its commitment to Indigenous learning, including more Indigenous knowledge, culture and values into programs and supports.

The school has also developed a transition program to support Indigenous student success.

“It's the support that we are doing here for our Indigenous students,” said Cambrian’s Ron Sarazin, Cambrian’s Indigenous student success and services director.

“We support students coming from communities, as well. They are coming from the far north but also we are creating community for them.”

The Wabnode Centre for Indigenous Services supports Indigenous, Métis, and Inuit students in their transition to college life. Wabnode provides traditional teachings and ceremonies throughout the academic year, as well as access to Elders.

“We have got transition programs for students Indigenous students so they can branch into post secondary studies,” said Janice Clarke, a dean at Cambrian.

“And then we have developed some micro credentials that both our students can take as well as community members. As well as Indigenous languages that is fairly new for us.”

The school also won silver in Indigenous Education Excellence in 2016.