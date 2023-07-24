Cambrian College helps students find their place -- and their program

Picking the right post-secondary program can be daunting.

Cambrian College is looking to help by bridging the gap between choosing the right educational path and signing up for your courses.

Students often stop and start programs throughout their education for various reasons, including not being sure of what they want to do professionally.

Officials at Cambrian are holding an open-house night aimed at guiding prospective students to the right course.

“We have a lot of adult learners coming back or someone who may be looking at a second career,” said Cambrian’s Spenser McCall.

“We’re here to help cater and basically make sure any needs that they have are taken care of right here on the spot.”

The event hasn’t been held in-person since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“This is really where we want to have our students come, enjoy being on campus, see where they’re going to be learning,” McCall said.

“And it’s not just them. If it’s a family situation, bring your family, bring your spouse, bring your kids, bring anybody who is here to help be your cheerleader to get you through that school process.”

Ryan Sherbak is starting in college in September after attending a previous open house event.

“I spoke to Spenser who guided me through the entire application process and put me into contact with other Cambrian staff to ensure my application moved forward,” Sherbak said.

“I got the answers to all my questions. I am excited to be starting in September.”

McCall said it’s about helping people discover what they need to do to get back on the right path to their career of choice.

“Really and truly we want to take away as many emails and phone calls that someone needs to make so that’s why we like to offer this event,” he said.

“It’s a one-stop shop.”

The Find Your Fit event takes place Aug. 23 at Cambrian.