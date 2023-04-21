Cambrian College promotes Kristine Morrissey to president

After the previous Cambrian College President Bill Best stepped down in January, a nationwide search for a replacement has resulted in an internal promotion.

The school's board of governors announced Kristine Morrissey will begin her new role as president of the college May 15.

“I’m so excited. I grew up in Sudbury and I’m raising my family here. I’ve really been a part of growing Cambrian to the successful institution it’s become. I’m really looking forward to working with staff and faculty to bring Cambrian to the next level," Morrissey told CTV News in an interview.

"I come with a strong financial background and a good business acumen and I’m looking forward to making strong business decisions for the college, and furthering our development as a college of choice for students and staff as well."

Born in Sudbury and raised in Elliot Lake, Morrissey graduated with an honours bachelor of commerce degree from Laurentian University and has been with Cambrian since January 2011. She also holds a chartered accountant designation and a master's certificate in risk management.

"For the last nine years, she has served as part of the college’s senior leadership team with an evolving portfolio, most recently as the vice president, finance, administration, international and research," Cambrian said in a news release.

"Her sector-wide leadership experience is extensive … She also currently serves as a faculty member of College’s and Institutes Canada’s (CICan) Leadership Academy, training Canada’s next generation of post-secondary executives."

Jeff Smith, the board of governor's chair said the decision to promote her was unanimous.

"It is clear that her financial expertise, commitment to teaching and learning, business background, sector knowledge and passion for Cambrian make her the ideal person to lead Cambrian in the next chapter of our history," Smith said.

Morrissey is credited with leading the college to achieve an operating surplus, growing the international students from 500 to 2,100 and leading applied research to a perennial top-50 national ranking.

"I am incredibly inspired, humbled and excited to be chosen as the next leader for Cambrian College," she is quoted as saying in the news release.

"We have a strong team and a dynamic strategic plan in place, and I am proud of what we have accomplished as an institution. I look forward to building on those successes and to ensuring that we continue to serve the interests of our students, faculty, staff and partners."

Best left Cambrian College for the University of New Brunswich and to be closer to ailing family, the school said.

Shawn Poland, the vice president of external partnerships and strategic recruitment, has been serving as the interim president in Best's absence.