Cambrian College students show youth how to stand up for social justice

Three students at Cambrian College are leading an initiative called Stand Up for Social Justice.

It’s a workshop series that provides elementary students with tools to bring social justice issues to light.

Organizers with Stand Up for Social Justice said the workshop shows young people how to get their voices heard – something vital to learn at a young age.

“It’s so important for youth to know that their voices are so powerful and that they do have the ability to create massive change in the community,” said Taylor Burnett, with Stand Up for Social Justice.

Burnett said the workshop series is all about educating students about issues in the community, as well as providing them with tools they can use to advocate for change.

“We start with an equality, equity and justice workshop and in that piece we are able to tell them a little bit about the inequities … in our community,” said Burnett.

“Then talking about anti-bullying, environmental justice, food insecurities and then finishing things off with a social movements workshop, where they get to make a poster or through any means of art and bring their voices to light.”

Organizers said the workshop series is targeted at students in Grades 6-8. Several issues have already been mentioned in the classrooms.

“Some of the really big ones we have seen a lot within our workshop has been LGBTQ+, environmental, and of course mental health help within the community and the supports that we have,” said Shanna Burnett, also with Stand Up for Social Justice.

The Stand Up for Social Justice project was developed with support from Cambrian College faculty.

Mary-Liz Warwick, student success and transition navigator at the college's First Steps Centre, said the workshop offers a variety of opportunities for everyone involved.

“My role here at Cambrian with the First Steps Centre is to help students who are facing barriers, especially if they don’t think they can access post-secondary,” said Warwick.

The Stand Up for Social Justice group said it’s looking forward to speaking with more individuals and bringing more awareness to the topic.