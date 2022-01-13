Cambrian College theory courses will remain online for the rest of the term

With the surge of COVID-19 cases, Cambrian College announced Thursday that plans to return to in-person learning are being cancelled for the rest of the winter term.

The news was delivered by Cambrian president Bill Best in a post on the college's website.

"The ongoing spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has created uncertainty for Cambrian College students and staff, and for the greater community," Best wrote.

"As a result, we have made the decision that we will not be transitioning theory courses back to in-person delivery on Jan. 31 as was previously announced. Instead, for the full winter 2022 term, all theory courses will be delivered virtually, with only necessary hands-on labs being delivered in person and on campus."

There will be a few exceptions to this approach, Cambrian said, and those students will have already been contacted directly by their academic areas.

"This decision will allow students and faculty to plan ahead with certainty," Best said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in order to determine when and how we may begin to transition back to a more in-person campus experience in all of our programs and service areas; however, we wanted to ensure that we provide you with a clear understanding of academic delivery for the term."

The school said student services and supports will continue to be offered remotely. Staff who are required to facilitate the delivery of academic programming or to ensure the day-to-day operation of the college will continue to attend campus.

Staff who are working from home will continue to do so until further notice.

Also, beginning Feb. 1, new students, new staff and those who have not previously had their vaccination status verified, will be required to upload the Canadian COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination (the document containing the QR code).

