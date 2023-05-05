Cambridge approves nearly $108 million recreation complex

The price tag has been set for the new Cambridge Recreation Complex.

City council made the final approval during a special Thursday meeting for the $107.93 million project.

The building in southeast Galt will have a ten-lane lap pool and leisure pool, as well as basketball courts, a running track, and fitness studio.

Councillors were presented with another cheaper option for construction that would have come out to $99.7 million.

The less costly choice would have had roughly 3,000 less square footage, a smaller pool, gym, and other features.

Coun. Scott Hamilton, whose Ward 7 will be where the complex is going, spoke to the importance of going with the larger option.

"It will be a cornerstone of growth," said Coun. Hamilton. "We need to build for the capacity of tomorrow, not the capacity we have today.

"We only have one chance to do this right."

Plans for building the complex were first put in motion back in 2015, when the estimated cost was only $53 million.

By 2022, the budget had grown to $101 million.

Construction is set to begin in July of next year. The facility is expected to open in September 2026.