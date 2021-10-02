Cambridge art project honours Canadian veterans by collecting over 30,000 handmade poppies

The Cambridge Poppy Project is connecting history and community by weaving together over 30,000 handmade poppies in honour of Canada’s veterans.

Project coordinator Jayne Herring says she was inspired after seeing a similar initiative done in Niagara Falls last November.

“We were really touched by it and I thought you know what, it needs to come to Cambridge,” Herring said. “It’s something that’s inexpensive, it has a lot of visual impact and it’s something very easy to do.”

The goal was to collect 10,000 poppies by the end of September but Herring says the group has more than tripled its goal, with donations coming from across Canada and as far as Australia.

“The team and I are beyond moved, I mean we are so grateful to everybody who’s made a poppy or who’s come out to help,” Herring said. “It’s been a labour of love. It is a love letter to the veterans.”

Carolyn Ball is a volunteer with the Cambridge Poppy Project. She said she’s made at least 1,700 poppies for the initiative.

“My father and my grandfather were both in the different wars and I wanted to see the display. I wanted to bring attention to Remembrance Day,” Ball said.

The group began assembling the poppy display this weekend.

The finished product will be showcased outside the Idea Exchange locations in Galt, Preston and Hespeler from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12.