Cambridge boy bikes to raises over $18K for cancer research

Despite some Saturday rain, a nine-year-old from Cambridge got on his bike for a good cause.

Euan Bingham rode 104.41 kilometers from Cambridge to Burlington to raise money for cancer research.

He completed a 70 kilometre ride when he was seven, followed by 80 and 90 kilometre rides the years after.

Euan blew past his goal of $5,000 and raised $18,765 instead, all before his tenth birthday on Sunday.

Over the four rides he's done since 2020, Euan has helped raise nearly $25,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.