Cambridge breaks ground on new outdoor soccer complex

The City of Cambridge is one step closer to opening its new outdoor soccer complex.

Officials were on hand Monday to break ground on the project at the corner of Linden Drive and Fountain Street South in Preston.

The planned complex will feature seven regulation size outdoor soccer fields – half with artificial turf and some with natural grass.

There will also be a building on-site with change rooms and washrooms, along with trails and an open lawn space for warm-ups and training.

“This facility, alongside the river with its trails that will be going in and this beautiful space, I think will be a real asset and a jewel in Cambridge for not only now, but into the future,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

The city hopes to host national tournaments at the new facility, which is expected to open in 2023.

The cost of the new soccer complex is $12.5 million. Conestoga College is contributing $1.5 million, which will allow it to use one of the fields.