Cambridge bridge reopens after collision involving truck

The bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.

It was forced to close Friday due to suspected structural damage from a collision involving a truck.

A tweet from the city on Monday morning said the "damage did not compromise the structural integrity."

