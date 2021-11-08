Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damage
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
It was forced to close Friday due to structural damage from a truck.
A tweet from the city on Monday morning said the "damage did not compromise the structural integrity."
UPDATE: The bridge on Blackbridge Rd near Townline Rd is now open, as it's been determined the damage did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge. Thank you residents for your patience. https://t.co/X4nm2tGfqT— City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) November 8, 2021
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary SchoolA second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.
-
Police investigate anti-Semitic posters in west OttawaOttawa police are looking into a series of anti-Semitic posters that have been put up in the city’s west end.
-
B.C. senior and son shot by police; Inquest results in 5 recommendationsA coroner's jury examining the police-involved shootings of a mother and her adult son in northern British Columbia has made five recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.