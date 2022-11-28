Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber Monday

A business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.

On Monday, Art of Home's owners closed their brick-and-mortar location to focus on the expected influx of digital sales.

“It’s been a significant sale event for us,” said Laura Mckenna, co-owner of Art of Home. "It’s a major retail holiday, so to speak, so it’s definitely good for us to partake in. "It’s challenging to compete with the big guys so if you can find a way to participate in it people are interested and they respond”

Mckenna said Cyber Monday has become a profitable time for them, with this year showing another strong day of sales.

The business said its doors will reopen on Tuesday.