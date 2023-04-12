Cambridge considers mandate on electric vehicle charging stations

An ambitious plan by the federal government is sparking movement at the local level.

But in order to reach that goal, more infrastructure is needed.

About 20 locations across Cambridge currently have electric vehicle (or EV) charging stations.

One city councillor is hoping there will soon be many more.

Scott Hamilton, who represents Ward 7, is pushing for a mandatory installation of EV chargers at new developments in Cambridge.

He said the city needs to build the future it wants to see.

“That future is going to be one of electric vehicles,” he explained.

Hamilton’s proposed plan, which he presented to city council Tuesday night, is that EV chargers should be mandated and installed in all new builds, including retail locations, city parking lots and apartment buildings.

“From the market demand, and the consumer demand, we need to start building that infrastructure right now rather than wait,” said Hamilton.

The mandate could include a set number, or percentage, of dedicated parking spots for charging stations.

Some would also be designated as accessible.

A proposal by the federal government, which has yet to be approved, would see electric vehicles make up 20 per cent of new vehicles sold in Canada by 2026. The goal would jump to 60 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035.

“It’s ambitious, but I think it’s attainable,” said Claudio Canizares, an engineering professor at the University of Waterloo. “We will need incentives, a buyout from the utility industry. Chargers are an important part, one of the missing links here, and I think what Cambridge is doing makes sense to me.”

“It’s cheaper right now for residents,” added Hamilton. “For taxpayers, for cities to build the infrastructure today, rather than going back in the future and tearing up parking lots and building it retroactively.”

Langdon Hall is one of the few businesses in Cambridge that already has EV chargers on its property.

The hotel and spa said they are popular with their clientele.

“Installation and equipment together came to about $7,000 all together,” explained Jay Bolhuis, Langdon Hall’s director of engineering. “It sounds like a big number but we’re talking about running conduit, pouring concrete, paying for the installation.”

There are two options for EV chargers. One, which is paid for by the property owner, and the other, paid for by vehicle owners.

Hamilton addressed the cost of installation.

“That’s something I hope we can work into what’s called the green development standards,” he explained. “It’s been developed all across Waterloo region and it will be a mix of developers and retailers of the city. But the goal is to keep it off the back of the taxpayers.”

According to a media release from the city, the move would be part of a push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions locally.

Electric vehicles produce significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than internal combustion vehicles, and in the media release, the city stated 7.8 million zero-emission electric vehicles (ZEVs), electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid vehicles were sold globally last year, an increase of 68 per cent over 2021.

The population of Cambridge is expected to grow by 70,000 residents over the next 30 years.

As such, they want to “ensure that the city can provide future-proofing for green infrastructure that is able to meet consumer demand for electric charging stations.”

City staff were asked to look into the possibility of creating a mandate. The next step will be to determine how many chargers would be needed, where they would be mandated, and the overall cost.

It’s a move many municipalities may soon have to make if the federal government moves ahead with their EV goal.