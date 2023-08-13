Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away

Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.

In a Sunday news release, the City of Cambridge confirmed Reid passed away just before 6 a.m. at Grand River Hospital.

"It is with a great sadness that I extend our deepest condolences on behalf of the city of Cambridge and Cambridge City Council to Donna’s family and close friends," said Mayor Jan Liggett in the release. "Donna was known for her advocacy for more inclusive policies and practices within municipal government.

“She fiercely protected the rights of women and championed the causes of her constituents. She leaves a wonderful legacy in our city."

The city notes some accomplishments of Reid, such as making Cambridge an age-friendly city, supporting an initiative for free menstrual supplies in city facilities, supporting the Consumption and Treatment Site, and her work with the Canadian Federation of University Women.

Reid was the Ward 1 councillor since 2010.

She was originally from Woodstock and moved to Preston as a teenager.

Flags at city hall will be lowered to half-mast. Books of condolences will be available at city hall starting tomorrow.

Funeral details will be announce in the coming days.

Such sad news. We we’re all hoping & praying that Donna would once again defy the odds. Such a strong woman who had no fear of speaking truth to power. A mentor to many of us…Condolences to her family, friends and the community that loved her. ���� pic.twitter.com/xa70L8e4kM

Condolences to Councillor Reid’s loved ones. I only met her once. We were both trying to win a little red bike at the Working Centre’s Mayor’s dinner. She seemed fun & competitive & I loved that. But more, she paved the way for women & social justice. TY for this legacy. https://t.co/9d1HUaq4PQ

On behalf of all of us in the @CityKitchener, our sincere condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of Councillor Donna Reid on her passing today. Donna was a champion for all in @cityofcambridge, working tirelessly to make it a city where nobody was left behind. #RIPDonna https://t.co/1C9iqWD8VQ

Donna you will be so missed. It is hard to believe. Rest in peace my friend.

It’s a sad day in #cdnmuni. On behalf of @FCM_online, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @CityofCambridge Councillor Donna Reid. She leaves a strong legacy of public service and will be remembered for her commitment to equity and inclusion. https://t.co/PtNOGUfNl4

We join countless others across Waterloo Region in mourning the loss of Donna Reid, Ward 1 Councillor in Cambridge and a retired WRDSB teacher. Donna will be remembered for her tireless efforts in service to those who call our community home. https://t.co/WcIX8HvCbl