Cambridge council approves electric scooters on city streets

The City of Cambridge is allowing electric scooters to be used on more city streets, starting in July.

Cambridge city council approved a change to the Traffic and Parking By-law to allow e-scooters on roads with speed limits of 50km or less, roads with reserved cycling lanes and multi-use trails.

According to the updated bylaw, helmets must be worn by e-scooter riders in the city.

The change to the bylaw takes effect on July 1, 2022. 

