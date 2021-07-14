Cambridge council defers motion on Forbes Estate proposal

A developer is looking to make changes to a well-known heritage property in Cambridge to clear the way for a new subdivision.

The property in question is a 13 acre plot of land in Hespeler, known by many as the Forbes Estate, and has been used in multiple movie shoots over the last several years.

The developer says they will keep the house but will tear down or move several other buildings on the property.

The plan calls for a mix of detached homes and stacked condos, with 185 units in total. An earlier plan to put up a 12 storey tower has been scrapped in favour of a four storey building.

On the heritage front, the developer says they will keep the house but they plan to deconstruct and then reassemble a stone tower at another location in Cambridge.

The developer says they have listened to the community and is doing their best to respect the heritage and neighbour concerns.

Heritage advocates disagree saying the plan is too ambitious and will destroy much of the heritage value.

Some on council also agreed at the Tuesday night meeting that the project is moving too quickly.

"This motion basically takes everything off that property with the exception of the Forbes home itself,” said councillor Mike Devine.

“I would ask that we defer this and put it back to staff and the developer.”

Ultimately council decided to defer the motion, so city staff and the developer will take another look at the plan and see if more can be done to find a balance between heritage preservation and development.