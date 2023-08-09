Cambridge council question housing project’s affordability

A Cambridge housing project is facing some questions from council about its suggested affordability.

The Region of Waterloo-owned lot at 30 Lauris Avenue has been sitting vacant since a school was demolished between 2008 and 2009.

At a Tuesday meeting, city staff laid out a plan for the property that would see a four storey and three storey apartment building constructed at the lot.

At least 30 per cent of the 104 units would be considered affordable, but city staff pointed out that anyone who actually qualifies for affordable housing would most likely not be eligible for the units.

“The folks that are sitting on the waitlist, their income eligibility would be more in like with Region of Waterloo community housing,” said Sarah Millar with the region. “These sites that we’re partnering with, the development community and mixed income projects, we’re anticipating that the range of affordability sits in the range that’s slightly higher than the waitlist qualifiers.”

The proposal says these units would be for people with a "moderate" income making between $32,000 and $58,000 per year.

They're considered "affordable" because they'll cost 20 per cent less than the market average.

Some councillors, however, would rather see affordable unit pricing based on income.

"As the cost of housing rises, doing 80 percent of the average median rate will also skyrocket, and it's just going to exacerbate the difficult situation we find ourselves in,” Ward 7 Coun. Scott Hamilton said

He noted it's not a perfect proposal, but it's a very good one.

“The region and the City of Cambridge are in a dire crisis of a lack of housing, and this will help address that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett pointed out that most people who are in need will not qualify.

"That's horrifying that the people that are most in need won't qualify for affordable housing in this project, and that's across the board in every one that I've seen."

Using market average instead of charging a percentage of a household's income is becoming more common.

“An 80-percent definition will make a difference to some people, it's not nothing. But will it make a difference to people who are on minimum wage, living wage, or are on ODSP? Absolutely not,” UW school of planning professor Brian Doucet said.

That's why some people in the industry say it's important to be careful when using the term "affordable housing,” he added.

"Income-based is the best measure to determine and define affordable housing because it's based on a tenant's ability to pay.”

This proposal is expected to return to council in September with answers to some of the questions raised at last night's meeting.

If approved, a request for proposal process would begin next yearbefore construction could potentially begin in 2025.