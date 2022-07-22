Cambridge COVID-19 assessment centre temporarily closing

The COVID-19 assessment centre on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge is closing this weekend as staff are redeployed to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The hospital announced the closure in a tweet posted Friday, saying staff are being redirected to the hospital to help with staffing shortages.

It comes as hospitals across Canada struggle with high vacancy rates and large numbers of staff off due to COVID-19, leading to unprecedented emergency rooms wait times and growing surgical backlogs.

Earlier on Friday, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance announced the emergency departments at hospitals in St. Mary and Seaforth would be closed overnight this weekend.

Meanwhile Grand River Hospital has been forced to temporarily shut down one of its operating rooms, forcing some elective procedures to be postponed.