Cambridge crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, one driver charged

Three people, including a pedestrian, were taken to hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive.

According to a news release, the driver of a Nissan Murano was heading north on Hespeler, struck two vehicles, left the road, hit a bus shelter, hit a pedestrian, and came to rest after hitting a building.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital outside of the region with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to hospital as a precaution, while the drivers of the other vehicles were not hurt.

Witnesses at the scene spoke with CTV News.

“We heard a loud screech, and we just looked around like ‘what was that?’ And we looked outside and saw this car like flying 50 feet down the road,” said Matthew Rios. "The first thing I thought was get the keys out, so he was able to get the keys out, and then I looked to the left and saw the man on the floor. I approached him to give him my flannel to rest his head on and then I backed off and let the first responders do what they had to do."

Police say one of the driver of the Nissan, a 57-year-old Cambridge man, has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm. Additional charges are anticipated.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with tips or dash cam footage to contact regional police.

On Wednesday morning, damage to the building was still visible. The businesses in the plaza are still open to the public.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION:



Officers currently on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive in Cambridge.



Expect road closures in the area. Please avoid.



More details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/ADdt6oRGB0