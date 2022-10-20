Cambridge development clears heritage impact assessment hurdle

The Heritage Advisory Committee has given its approval to tear down a Cambridge building.

At a meeting Thursday night, the committee voted to accept the Heritage Impact Assessment for 149 Ainslie Street North.

A developer wants to tear down the two-storey building, which is currently an office, and build an eight-storey residential building in its place.

The property isn’t listed on the heritage register but at one point, it was the site of the former Galt Paper Box Co factory.

A report by staff concluded that, given the extensive modifications to the building since it was built, it was unlikely to have cultural heritage value or interest.