Cambridge development clears heritage impact assessment hurdle
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Heritage Advisory Committee has given its approval to tear down a Cambridge building.
At a meeting Thursday night, the committee voted to accept the Heritage Impact Assessment for 149 Ainslie Street North.
A developer wants to tear down the two-storey building, which is currently an office, and build an eight-storey residential building in its place.
The property isn’t listed on the heritage register but at one point, it was the site of the former Galt Paper Box Co factory.
A report by staff concluded that, given the extensive modifications to the building since it was built, it was unlikely to have cultural heritage value or interest.
