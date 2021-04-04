Cambridge girl, 9, wins golf competition in Augusta

Alexis Card of Cambridge has made her mark in the golf world.

The nine year old won the Drive, Chip, and Putt Competition for her age group at Augusta on Sunday.

Those participating in the even qualified 18 months ago, but had to wait to compete after the 2020 version was postponed.

Card’s home course is the Galt Country Club in Cambridge.

It was also a one-two Canadian finish, with second place in the division going to Anna Wu from Victoria, B.C.