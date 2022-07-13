Cambridge hears draft proposal plan for downtown

The Galt skyline was back in focus at a public information meeting in Cambridge Tuesday night, as it was outline how high developers could be allowed to build in the district.

On Tuesday, a draft for new height guidelines in the Galt core area was shared as part of the City of Cambridge’s plans for future growth in the area.

The draft includes proposals to divide the core into different zones permitting varying heights of building to fit with the landscape, including 15 metres, 21 metres and 34 metres; in some instances developments could exceed 11 storeys.

In response to concerns about development clashing with Galt’s historic buildings, the planner presenting the draft noted efforts would be made to preserve charm and character where possible but stressed development would be necessary for the area’s future.

“I'm hesitant to use this term, but you don't want your downtown being a museum,” said Michael Sraga, principal of urban design with The Planning Partnership. “You need it to be a real place. You want to live and work there, and that's going to require additional buildings.”

Sraga added building up the core would help to better utilize precious land in the area.

“Those buildings unfortunately or fortunately are going to be taller buildings but that means it's going to take the pressure off your heritage assets, so they're not going to be under threat,” said Sraga.

The draft guideline includes parking at the rear of buildings, or underground where possible, and building as much tree canopy as possible to combat the effects of climate change.