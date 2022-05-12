Cambridge high school placed in hold and secure after alleged assault

Galt Collegiate Institute was placed in hold and secure Thursday.

At 11:12 a.m., Waterloo Regional District School Board tweeted the school was in hold and secure. Fifteen minutes later, the board tweeted the hold and secure had been lifted.

In an email to CTV News, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to Galt Collegiate Institute for an assault on school grounds.

On Friday, WRPS sent out a release saying they first received a report of an assault at a school in the area of Water and Samuelson Streets, the intersection Galt sits on.

A suspect reportedly approached three people, sprayed them with a substance from an aerosol can, and then fled the area.

The three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to officials.

Police believe the incident is targetted and that there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

