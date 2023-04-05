Cambridge high school student's design going on Skills Ontario medals

A Waterloo region Catholic high school student's vision is being imprinted on medals for a province-wide skills competition.

A medal designed by grade 11 student Reese Lombardi was selected from hundreds of entries into the Skills Ontario pin and medal design contest.

Reese attends Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge.

The winning pin design was created by Jian Bin Su, a second-year student at Centennial College.

Both designs will be handed out during the 2023 Skills Ontario competition on May 1 and 2 at the Toronto Congress Centre.