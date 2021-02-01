Students in a leadership class at a Cambridge high school are using social media to keep staff and students connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwood Secondary School's leadership class offers everything from virtual announcements to a "Sweat like a Sabre" fitness challenge.

"I knew we were going to do some special things in that class, regardless of the pandemic," teacher John Stewart said.

Two students have been instrumental in putting together events, challenges and videos, including a guide for any future students thinking about coming to the school.

"Both Mara and Melanie and the entire leadership class, through the guidance of Mr. Stewart, really committed themselves to making the students feel connected, even though we are more distanced than we've ever been," Principal Jennifer Bistolis said.

Students and staff said the class is making everyone feel stronger together.

"I feel like it's definitely a light," Grade 12 student Melanie Hall said. "But, especially this year, with everything that's going on, I feel like we've been a light that really brought a whole bunch of positive vibes to our school."

"I think this leadership class was definitely different," said Mara McKenna, who is also in Grade 12. "Everybody wanted to make change, do many different things, and we all worked collectively. I think we did a good job in bringing positivity during the pandemic."