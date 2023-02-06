Cambridge high school to close for second day due to flooding

Students at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge will be starting their second semester virtually as the school remains closed due to flooding.

On Monday afternoon, Waterloo Region District School Board announced the building would be closed for a second day Tuesday.

It said staff and contractors have been working to address the flooding since Saturday.

Monday was set to be the first day of the second semester for students at Jacob Hespeler.

The school board said the semester will now start on Tuesday, and teachers will invite students to their virtual classrooms that day. Asynchronous materials, for example watching videos, completing assigned tasks or contributing to online discussion boards, will be provided.

The school board said it will provide updates on the situation as they are available.