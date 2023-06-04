Cambridge Hike for Hospice raises over $100K

Roughly 200 walkers came out to support the 14th annual Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice hike to raise money for residents of the hospices and their families.

On Sunday, 30 teams comprised of over 117 walkers came out to support the hospices’ efforts.

“Our fundraising goal for the Hike for Hospice was $100,000, and I’m happy to say we raised over $112,000 as of right now,” Andrea Binkle, executive director of Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice said on Sunday afternoon.

Participants had the choice of walking either two and a half kilometres or five kilometres.

Organizers said the walk doubles as a commemorative way for families to remember their loved ones.

The funds raised will help with operating costs of the hospice.

“We do receive some funding from the ministry, but it’s not enough. It doesn’t cover everything for our residents and their families while they’re in the houses,” Binkle said. “So this is for end of life care for people who wish to have a quiet, home-like environment for their last days of life."

Binkle said it is heartwarming when people still remembered their loved ones who are in hospice care.

“This is a bit of a legacy for them to carry on, remind them every year of the service and care that they received that they died comfortably and quietly. That’s what we do. That’s what it’s all about,” Binkle said.

Donations are still being accepted on the Hospice website.

That can be found by clicking here. (https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73840/lisaard-and-innisfree-hike-for-hospice)