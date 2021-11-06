Cambridge Hindu Society donates meals during Diwali celebrations

As part of Diwali celebrations in Waterloo Region, those who observe the festivities are taking time to give back.

On Saturday, the Cambridge Hindu Society’s youth group packaged hundreds of traditional meals for the community’s less fortunate as a way to share their celebrations with the community.

“We’re going to deliver meals to The Bridges shelter and oneROOF Youth Services,” said Yashmita Narine, a member with the youth committee. “I think it’s really important to give back to our community. Especially since we ourselves are part of that community.”

The group said it prepared more than 120 meals which include biryani rice, noodles, samosas, spring rolls, fried soya and sweets.

“This will probably be about the fourth time they’ve donated a meal to us,” said Moe Vidotto, kitchen manager at The Bridges. “The clients really enjoy it. They really enjoy having something a little different.”

Youth group members say the initiative ties into the importance of “Seva,” the daily act of selfless service which plays a significant role in Hindu culture.

“Having community members donate their culinary skills and/or share their culture with us not only benefits the youth but helps to educate all of us about the multiculturalism that makes up Waterloo region,” oneROOF Youth Services said in a statement to CTV.

Officials with the Cambridge Hindu Society said the youth group will begin planning its next outreach initiative once all the meals are delivered.