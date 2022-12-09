Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages

Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.

Cambridge Fire said crews from four stations responded to Ballantyne Avenue in Galt around 10:20 p.m. Paramedics treated two people for smoke inhalation at the scene but they did not require further treatment in hospital.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electric. This is the second electrical fire Cambridge Fire has seen in the past two days.

“That’s two electrical fires in two nights for Cambridge Fire, two families that barely escaped,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill with Cambridge Fire Department. “They did have working smoke and CO alarms so they were quickly notified and able to get out just in time.”

A neighbourhood pet sounded the alarm to its owners Thursday night after hearing commotion from across the street.

“My dog, he barked and we both heard an unusual sound so we looked outside the side door and we found out there were fire trucks and everything,” said neighbour Angela Bradbury.

With fire trucks and over 25 firefighters across the street, Bradbury says she was shocked by the events that were unfolding in front of her.

“It was just a real shock in the neighbourhood because we do have a lot of different things that happen here but the neighbourhood is still always tight. But when I found out it was my neighbour’s house, I was so scared,” she added.

The house is now boarded up after regional officials came to secure the home. According to Cambridge Fire, the flames began in the basement and made their way to the main floor, causing an estimated $400,000 worth of damage.

“The first thought that came to my mind was obviously ‘oh my gosh, is everyone okay?’ We’re really hoping we can get them their stuff back that they lost,” said neighbour Samantha Bradbury.

Fire officials say electrical issues also sparked flames at a home on Patton Drive early Thursday morning. At a time when families are decorating their Christmas trees with lights and setting up electric decorations, Cambridge Fire is urging caution and to avoid using so-called octopus outlets that cluster wires and plugs together.

“With the holidays here, we like to plug in all sorts of different electric candles, Christmas trees, exterior lights, again, we don’t want to overload those circuits,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill. “So make sure you’re not using octopus wiring, that you do have a certified electrician coming in to add extra electrical outlets if required.”

Cambridge Fire said all five residents of the home on Ballantyne Avenue have been displaced and the Red Cross is working with them to find accommodation.

Cambridge Firefighters have gained fire control. 2 patients were assessed and released on scene by @ROWParamedics. @GrandbridgeNRG & @WRPSToday are on location. CFD investigator attending to determine the cause, origin and circumstances of this fire. 1 station remains on scene https://t.co/TYOl24MYOR pic.twitter.com/TPWmwurHES