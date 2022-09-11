Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
In a tweet posted at 2:33 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said firefighters from four stations were on-scene at a Linnwood Avenue home tackling the flames in an offensive strategy.
Cambridge Firefighters from 4 stations are on scene of a working house fire on Linnwood Ave. CFD is operating in the offensive strategy and completing searches. It’s been reported that everyone is out and no injuries. pic.twitter.com/1PCcrnMVS4— Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) September 11, 2022
As of 6:30 p.m., a platoon chief with Cambridge Fire told CTV News the fire was out, but crews remained on-scene to investigate.
The fire is believed to have started on the main floor of the home in a bedroom. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was already visible from outside. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
The platoon chief said all occupants escaped safely, but are now displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with accommodations.
There is no word yet on estimated damage or the fire’s cause.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
