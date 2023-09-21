Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge

Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.

Police say it happened on Aug. 31 around 1:40 p.m.

A 50-year-old man was kayaking under a railway bridge in Galt when he was struck on the leg by a railway tie. Usually made of wood, the beams that support railway tracks can weigh up to 300 pounds.

According to police, there was a brief argument between the victim and four teenagers on the bridge above. Then the teens left the area.

Police say the kayaker suffered a serious injury to his leg.

The teens are described as white and male. Two were wearing black hoodies and two were wearing red hoodies. Police say they would like to “identify and speak with” them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.