Cambridge legions look at ways to address homelessness among veterans

Canadian Armed Forces veterans are faced with some of life's greatest challenges while fighting for their country but for many, their biggest battles come when they return home.

Veterans experiencing homelessness is an ongoing problem and the Royal Canadian Legion is looking at ways to address it.

"You have to remember, they're very proud people. They don't want to ask for help if they think there is any way we can manage to get out of a situation on their own," said Juanita Kemp, assistant executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion's Ontario Command.

From extreme cases of PTSD to the rising cost of living, those are just a couple reasons that might lead a veteran to homelessness. But the issue is nothing new.

"But I think it's now we're only starting to deal with it," says Ontario Command President Derek Moore.

Since 2009, the Ontario Command has helped 1,105 veterans who were experiencing homelessness or nearing that point.

The problem is being fought on the frontlines in Waterloo region.

"Since the Leave the Streets Behind program has been put into place there has been 29 veterans here in Cambridge that have been assisted, 17 in Kitchener and six in Waterloo," said Bill Kalbhenn, veteran services officer for Hespeler Legion Branch 272 in Cambridge. "So that's roughly 52 veterans that have been assisted in this timeframe.”

That program is part of a national effort to help veterans and their families find homes.

In addition to participating in that program, the Hespeler branch is eyeing ways to ramp up their efforts.

"We're looking into the feasibility of portioning off a part of our property here to provide housing for veterans," said Kalbhenn.

While that goal is still in the very early stages, the hope is that there would be enough space for 12 units. Six of them would be directly for veterans and the other six would be dedicated to seniors.

Word of that comes after an online post from Cambridge's Preston Legion Branch 126, which indicated homelessness among veterans is becoming a bigger issue than people realize. The post also asks anyone to donate cellphones they are no longer using so that they can be distributed to homeless veterans as a way to keep in touch with the legion.

The Ontario Command said any bit of a help is a simple ask.

"I think our biggest beef is the fact that these people have already done their duty," said Moore. "And at the very least they deserve a roof over their heads, right?"