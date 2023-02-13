Cambridge looks to boost public art inventory with commission of anniversary piece

The City of Cambridge is looking to bolster its inventory of public art with the commission of a unique piece of art to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the city.

This comes from a report heading to the budget and audit committee on Thursday, which looks to allocate $250,000 from the current balance in the public art reserve fund of $305,866.

An annual contribution of $25,000 is provided from the capital works reserve fund to the public art reserve fund, as well as one per cent of applicable civic capital projects.

“The City of Cambridge has a limited inventory of public art in comparison to other municipalities of similar size and capacity,” the report reads. “The 50th anniversary represents a strategic opportunity to advance public art in our community and provide a legacy piece to commemorate this historic event.”

The city said public art makes a significant positive contribution to society and its quality of life, that public art adds value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of a community and that public art should be accessible to all.

“The 50th anniversary provides an opportunity to introduce a new piece of public art to the city’s inventory. Given that there is sufficient budget within the existing public art reserve fund, the committee feels this is an opportune time to provide the residents of Cambridge with a legacy piece to mark this event,” the report reads.

According to the report, the ongoing operating costs associated with maintaining the public art will be included in the 2024 operating budget once the impact is known.

The costs are dependent on the final design, may include hydro and horticultural costs and cleanup if the piece is vandalized or damaged by debris.