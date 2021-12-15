Man seriously injured after falling off cliff at Rockwood Conservation Area
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after falling off the side of a cliff at Rockwood Conservation Area on Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News the man was hiking with a friend when he fell.
According to a tweet by OPP, around 1 p.m. a Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital by Ornge with ‘life-altering injuries’.
No further details were provided.
#WellingtonOPP along with @GuelphEramosaFD and @GWParamedic responded to #Rockwood @grandriverca for an injured person on Dec. 14 at 1:00pm. A 22-yr-old male from Cambridge was airlifted by @Ornge with life-altering injuries.^cr @GuelphEramosa @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/hhJE5918cf— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 15, 2021
