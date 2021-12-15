Man seriously injured after falling off cliff at Rockwood Conservation Area

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after falling off the side of a cliff at Rockwood Conservation Area on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News the man was hiking with a friend when he fell.

According to a tweet by OPP, around 1 p.m. a Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital by Ornge with ‘life-altering injuries’.

No further details were provided.

