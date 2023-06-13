Cambridge man and woman charged in buy-and-sell scam

A man and woman are facing over 90 criminal charges after what police call a “large-scale fraud investigation” in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say the pair were posting items for sale, including phones, washing machines and lawn mowers.

They’re accused of accepting payment for the goods, but never delivering them to the buyers.

In one instance, police say a victim arranged to buy a smartphone through a buy-and-sell website, but when they met the would-be seller, they were given an empty package instead.

Police say the frauds happened between October 2022 and June 2023.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Saginaw Parkway and Burnett Avenue.

A 37-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Cambridge, were arrested.

They’re facing more than 90 charges including, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, fraud under $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, false pretenses and transportation fraud.