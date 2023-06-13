Cambridge man and woman charged in buy-and-sell scam
A man and woman are facing over 90 criminal charges after what police call a “large-scale fraud investigation” in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police say the pair were posting items for sale, including phones, washing machines and lawn mowers.
They’re accused of accepting payment for the goods, but never delivering them to the buyers.
In one instance, police say a victim arranged to buy a smartphone through a buy-and-sell website, but when they met the would-be seller, they were given an empty package instead.
Police say the frauds happened between October 2022 and June 2023.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Saginaw Parkway and Burnett Avenue.
A 37-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Cambridge, were arrested.
They’re facing more than 90 charges including, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, fraud under $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, false pretenses and transportation fraud.
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-
-
14-year-old teen faces charges following alleged assault with bladed weaponA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen with a bladed weapon causing serious injuries, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.