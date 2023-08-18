Cambridge man and woman facing slew of drug, gun charges
Waterloo regional police have charged a 57-year-old Cambridge man and a 32-year-old Cambridge woman with multiple drugs, guns and stolen property offences.
Police said officers conducted two search warrants on Thursday in Cambridge, one at a residence in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Drive and another at a property in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Main Street.
Police said three restricted guns, three magazines, a crossbow, cash, and an estimated $150,000 worth of stolen property was seized.
Also seized was drugs, including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
The 57-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)
- Unauthorized possession of firearm (three counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device (three counts)
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)
- Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order (seven counts)
- Possession of a restricted firearm (two counts)
- Careless storage of a firearm (three counts)
- Careless use of firearm: ammunition (two counts)
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
The 32-year-old woman has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)
- Unauthorized possession of firearm (three counts)
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)
- Unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts)
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition (two counts)
- Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition (two counts)
- Store firearm or restricted weapon (two counts)