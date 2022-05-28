Cambridge man arrested after firing pellet gun at police, slashing tires

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 63-year-old Cambridge man who slashed someone’s tires before shooting a pellet gun at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment.

In a media release, police said they received a report of a man with a knife in the parking lot of 95 Water Street in Cambridge around 10 a.m. on Friday May 27.

The man reportedly approached someone in vehicle while brandishing a knife. Police said he used the knife to deflate the victim’s tires before fleeing on foot towards Ainslie Street.

When officers arrived at an apartment building on Ainslie Street, the man discharged a pellet gun at them, then barricaded himself inside a unit.

Police said they attempted to negotiate with the man for “several hours.”

At 5:50 a.m. police “made entry” into the residence and arrested him.

The Cambridge 63-year-old is now charged with: