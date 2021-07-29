iHeartRadio

Cambridge man arrested, facing child pornography charges

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

A man from Cambridge has been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences.

Waterloo regional police say they began their investigation in June, and then conducted a search warrant of a Cambridge residence on Thursday relating to the investigation.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography as well as making child pornography available.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing at a later time.

