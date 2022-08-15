Cambridge man arrested in connection to break-in
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police have charged a 58-year-old man following a break and enter in Cambridge.
Police said they responded to a break-in at a business in the area of Main Street and Nottinghill Drive in Cambridge.
It happened on Sunday Aug. 14 at around 2:30 p.m.
Officers arrived and located a man fleeing the scene.
The man was arrested and the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner, according to police.
Police said the 58-year-old Cambridge man was charged with possession of break-in instruments and break and enter.
