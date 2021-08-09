Cambridge man charged after pointing replica gun at resident
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Colton Wiens
A man has been charged after he pointed a replica gun at a person in Cambridge.
According to Waterloo regional police, the man was seen with a gun around Main St. and Harris St. around 3:55 p.m. on Friday. It was later determined the gun was a replica.
Nearby security saw him point the replica gun at someone. He then concealed it and went inside a building.
When police arrived, the man was located inside and arrested.
The 35-year-old Cambridge man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
