Cambridge man charged after raiding lunchroom fridge: Guelph police

A man from Cambridge is facing charges after allegedly stealing food from a lunchroom fridge at a Guelph business on Monday.

Police were called to an establishment around 10 a.m. in the area near Watson Road South and York Road.

Business staff said a man entered the building, found the communal lunchroom, and helped himself to various items in the fridge.

Officers located a man matching the description on the lawn of a nearby business.

The suspect was arrested under the Trespass to Property Act after refusing to identify himself, and providing a fake name and date of birth.

Following a search, police found stolen documents from an address in Cambridge, as well as a passport in the man’s name.

The 44-year-old has been charged with obstructing police and possessing stolen property.

He will appear in Guelph court Dec. 17, 2021.