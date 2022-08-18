Cambridge man charged after reportedly harassing family with hundreds of calls
A Cambridge man has been charged after reportedly calling a Guelph family hundreds of times.
Police say a Guelph female, who was known to the man, had to change her number after receiving a large number of unwanted calls.
The manthen started calling a business in Guelph where her family works, left voicemails, and forced the business to turn off its phones, according to a Thursday media release.
A supervisor at the business reportedly contacted the man in an attempt to stop the calls and then began to receive calls and texts from the man on his personal cellphone.
Guelph police say that, when they were at the business taking a statement, the man called around 25 times.
A 25-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
-
Youth production hits stage thanks to Brockville non-profit, local writersA unique musical is set to take the stage in Brockville this weekend, put on by local youth. It’s all thanks to a program aimed to get young people interested and involved with the arts.
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar arrayEdmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.
-
31-year-old man facing weapons charges after SWAT call: Regina policeA 31-year-old Regina man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested and is facing multiple weapons related charges after a SWAT related call on Wednesday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.