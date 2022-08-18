Cambridge man charged after reportedly harassing family with hundreds of calls

A Cambridge man has been charged after reportedly calling a Guelph family hundreds of times.

Police say a Guelph female, who was known to the man, had to change her number after receiving a large number of unwanted calls.

The manthen started calling a business in Guelph where her family works, left voicemails, and forced the business to turn off its phones, according to a Thursday media release.

A supervisor at the business reportedly contacted the man in an attempt to stop the calls and then began to receive calls and texts from the man on his personal cellphone.

Guelph police say that, when they were at the business taking a statement, the man called around 25 times.

A 25-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.