Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

A Cambridge man has been charged with possessing child pornography following an investigation by Waterloo regional police.

According to a news release, the investigation began in December 2021 following a complaint to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre. The complaint was about a person possessing and exchanging child pornography in September 2021.

Police performed a warrant on Jan. 27 at a home in Cambridge. A 24-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.