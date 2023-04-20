Cambridge man charged with child pornography offences

Waterloo regional police say a 34-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in relation to a child pornography investigation.

Police said officers began their investigation in January after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding an individual distributing child pornography through various applications.

On Thursday, police completed a search warrant at a home in the area of St. Andrews Street and Cedar Street in Cambridge.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.